UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria to take honorary kick-Off at Real Madrid vs. Sevilla match at the Bernabeu
Ilia Topuria will present his UFC featherweight world championship in front of a jam-packed crowd at the Santiago Bernabeu on February 25.
Following his shocking second-round knockout of Alexander Volkanovski in the UFC 298 main event, ‘El Matador’ received a hero’s welcome upon his return to the country he calls home — Spain.
On Sunday, Topuria will be in attendance for the massive football match between Real Madrid and Sevilla, featuring the return of football royalty Sergio Ramos. While inside Spain’s iconic 80,000-seat stadium, Topuria will introduce his UFC championship belt and take the honorary kick-off. Topuria confirmed the news at a press conference held upon his arrival in the country on Thursday.
Ilia Topuria Is bringing the UFC to spain
Even before he shocked the world in Anaheim, Ilia Topuria was already dreaming big, letting it be known that he hopes to one day bring the UFC to the Santiago Bernabeu for a showdown with one of the biggest stars to ever step inside the Octagon — Conor McGregor.
“If it was my decision, I’d fight Conor McGregor,” Topuria said when asked at the UFC 298 media day who he’d like to face at the Bernabeu. “That would be the fight I’d aim for, and that’s what I aim for.”
With his sensational performance against ‘The Great,’ Topuria took a giant step toward making that a reality. UFC CEO Dana White confirmed at the UFC 298 post-fight press event that the promotion would be heading to Spain.
“Yeah, we are definitely going to Spain,” White told reporters. “Who he is going to face, we don’t know yet. I have a lot of respect for Volkanovski; we will see how that plays out. But as long as there’s a venue, we are going to Spain. I like it (when asked about Santiago Bernabéu).”