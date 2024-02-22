UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria to take honorary kick-Off at Real Madrid vs. Sevilla match at the Bernabeu

Ilia Topuria will present his UFC featherweight world championship in front of a jam-packed crowd at the Santiago Bernabeu on February 25.

Following his shocking second-round knockout of Alexander Volkanovski in the UFC 298 main event, ‘El Matador’ received a hero’s welcome upon his return to the country he calls home — Spain.

🎥 Ilia Topuria arrived in Spain and fans warmly welcomed him 🇬🇪🇪🇸❤️



Can't wait when Ilia comes back in Georgia with the belt, I believe the whole country will be at the airport! 🙏❤ pic.twitter.com/rTdV5sgwpe — Giorgi Kokiashvili 🇬🇪 (@iHeartGeorgius1) February 22, 2024

On Sunday, Topuria will be in attendance for the massive football match between Real Madrid and Sevilla, featuring the return of football royalty Sergio Ramos. While inside Spain’s iconic 80,000-seat stadium, Topuria will introduce his UFC championship belt and take the honorary kick-off. Topuria confirmed the news at a press conference held upon his arrival in the country on Thursday.

🚨 Ilia Topuria to introduce his UFC belt in front of the Santiago Bernabeu on February 25th Real Madrid match against Sevilla.



It's so huge that I don't even know how to explain this crossover to the person who doesn't follow Football.



This is history. pic.twitter.com/ewwwqb4d7N — Giorgi Kokiashvili 🇬🇪 (@iHeartGeorgius1) February 22, 2024

Ilia Topuria Is bringing the UFC to spain

Even before he shocked the world in Anaheim, Ilia Topuria was already dreaming big, letting it be known that he hopes to one day bring the UFC to the Santiago Bernabeu for a showdown with one of the biggest stars to ever step inside the Octagon — Conor McGregor.

“If it was my decision, I’d fight Conor McGregor,” Topuria said when asked at the UFC 298 media day who he’d like to face at the Bernabeu. “That would be the fight I’d aim for, and that’s what I aim for.”

With his sensational performance against ‘The Great,’ Topuria took a giant step toward making that a reality. UFC CEO Dana White confirmed at the UFC 298 post-fight press event that the promotion would be heading to Spain.