Alexander Volkanovski claims Ilia Topuria fight may ‘Look easy’ at UFC 298, predicts dominant win

Undisputed featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski has claimed onlookers should not be necessarily surprised if his fight with incoming title chaser, Ilia Topuria “looks easy” come the conclusion of their UFC 298 title clash this weekend in Anaheim, California.

Volkanovski, the current undisputed featherweight titleholder, is slated to headline UFC 298 this weekend in California, attempting to lodge another successful defense of his crown in a showdown against the unbeaten, Topuria.

As for Topuria, the Spaniard headlined a UFC Fight Night Jacksonville card last summer against former interim championship challenger, Josh Emmett – landing a dominant decision win over the Arizona native.

And meeting face-to-face with Topuria during yesterday’s picture shoot – in which the challenger was strapped with Volkanovski’s championship belt, the Australian was predicted as losing his title early and in devastating fashion, according to the former.

Alexander Volkanovski eyes “easy” win over Ilia Topuria

However, as far as New South Wales technician, Volkanovski is concerned, fans and viewers should not be surprised if he landed an “easy’ victory over Topuria at UFC 298.



“I’m ready for a young, hungry prospect to come and bring a fight,” Alexander Volkanovski told assembled media during his availability ahead of UFC 298. “But I won’t be surprised – and you shouldn’t be surprised – if I make it look easy. I’m not saying that’s exactly how it is. I’m not cocky like that. I’ve prepared properly, but if he doesn’t land a punch and I rag-doll him and make him look like nothing in there, you shouldn’t be surprised.”

In his most recent outing at the featherweight limit, Volkanovski successfully unified the divisional titles at UFC 290 back in July of last year during International Fight Week, turning in a dominant, eventual ground strikes TKO win over former interim champion, Yair Rodríguez.

Who wins at UFC 298 this weekend: Alexander Volkanovski or Ilia Topuria?