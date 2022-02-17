Ilia Topuria has been scheduled to make his lightweight debut when he takes on Jai Herbert at UFC London.

First Reported by @Campos_Gon on Twitter.

Topuria was scheduled in to face undefeated Movsar Evloev earlier this year, however, Evloev had to pull out of their scheduled matchup due to a positive COVID-19 test. Charles Jourdain was called upon as a late replacement however that matchup also then was removed from the card due to weight cutting issues on Topuria’s side.

Topuria will be looking to continue rolling with the momentum following back-to-back stoppage victories over Damon Jackson and most recently Ryan Hall at UFC 264. Herbert will be looking to also to continue his winning ways, after starting slower than he would have liked in the promotion with losses to Francisco Trinaldo and Renato Moicano, ‘The Black Country Banger’ picked up his first victory inside the UFC with a first-round finish of Khama Worthy.

Herbert was originally set to take on Mike Davis at UFC London however after that fight fell through he has been tasked with welcoming the unbeaten ‘El Matador’ to the lightweight division.

Ilia Topuria Added To The UFC London Card

UFC London was already stacked from head to toe in top-tier talent. The addition of Jai Herbert Vs. Ilia Topuria is already a bonus. UFC London is set to be an amazing night for UK MMA fans, whilst this list won’t cover them all, this is just some of the action you can look forward to come March 19th.

The card sees the likes of Nathaniel Wood return to action when he takes on Liudvik Sholinian. Gunnar Nelson will also be returning for the first time since his loss to Gilbert Burns back in 2019. Arnold Allen faces his toughest test to date when he welcomes Dan Hooker back down to the featherweight division. Jack Shore looks to extend his unbeaten run to 16-0 when he faces Timur Valiev. Not to mention the main event which will see Tom Aspinall try to earn his biggest win to date when he takes on #6 ranked Heavyweight Alexander Volkov.

