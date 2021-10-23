Former Cage Warriors lightweight champion, Jai Herbert has scored his first victory under the UFC’s banner, stopping Khama Worthy with opening round strikes on the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 41 tonight.

Herbert, a former Cage Warriors lightweight standout, began his long-awaited Octagon tenure with a pair of knockout losses to Brazilian duo, Francisco Trinaldo and then Renato Moicano, before drawing Worthy at the UFC Apex facility tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jai Herbert snaps two-fight losing skid with first round TKO of Khama Worthy

Hurting Worthy with his long, rangy striking in the opening round, Herbert, smelling blood in the water, managed to successfully swarm on Worthy — dropping him following a lengthy combination, before following up and forcing the finish with subsequent ground strikes.

Check out the highlights from Herbert’s first round win over Worthy, below.