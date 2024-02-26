Ilia Topuria mocks Islam Makhachev’s 2015 knockout loss in brash social media post amid calls for title fight

Newly-crowned featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria has continued jabbing at undisputed lightweight titleholder, Islam Makhachev on social media overnight – uploading footage of the Russian’s sole professional defeat back in 2015, where he was stopped in a brutal KO loss to Brazilian veteran, Adriano Martins.

Topuria, the newly-minted undisputed featherweight titleholder, headlined UFC 298 earlier this month, winning the divisional title with a blistering second round win over common-opponent, Alexander Volkanovski.

Improving to 15-0 as a professional, Spanish finisher, Topuria stopped the former pound-for-pound number one with a stunning knockout win at the Octagon fence, and in the time since, has weighed up an immediate lightweight move in pursuit of a second crown, and a fight with current pound-for-pound topper, Makhachev.

“The final objective is still there,” Ilia Topuria told Spanish media following his title win over the course of last weekend at UFC 298. “He’s (Islam Makhachev) in trouble.”

And appearing in Madrid last night, Topuria attended the Santiago Bernabeu – home to Real Madrid for their La Liga match with Sevilla, bringing the UFC title onto the pitch and taking part in a ceremonial kick-off.

Ilia Topuria continues to pursue Islam Makhachev

With Makhachev on his mind apparently, Topuria mocked the Russian’s 2015 loss to the aforenoted, Martins on his official Instagram Stories – in which the now-champion was dropped and stopped with a knockout loss inside two minutes of their clash.

Ilia Topuria subiendo esta storie a su Instagram recordándole a Islam Makhachev su única derrota profesional en MMA 🥶 #UFC #MMASpain pic.twitter.com/No4QxTVklA — Pelunaton (@pelunaton) February 26, 2024

Himself sidelined since last October, Makhachev most recently turned in a spectacular rematch with over the above-mentioned, Volkanovski at UFC 294 on short-notice, stopping the New South Wales native with a high-kick and follow up strikes knockout.

And expected to make his return to the Octagon later this annum, Makhachev’s head coach, Javier Mendez has suggested the American Kickboxing Academy staple could take on former interim champion and incoming UFC 300 feature, Justin Gaethje in a title showcase next.

Do you think Ilia Topuria ever takes on Islam Makhachev?