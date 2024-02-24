Ilia Topuria plots lightweight title fight with Islam Makhachev after UFC 298 win: ‘He’s in trouble’

Off the back of his stunning knockout victory over Alexander Volkanovski to win the undisputed featherweight crown last weekend at UFC 298, brash Spaniard, Ilia Topuria has vowed to become a two-division champion in the near future, claiming lightweight best, Islam Makhachev is “in trouble” if he shares the Octagon with him.

Topuria, the newly-minted undisputed featherweight champion, turned in his fifteenth straight victory back at UFC 298 over the course of last weekend in Anaheim, retaining his unbeaten professional record with a stunning second round KO win over former pound-for-pound number one, Volkanovski.

And welcoming the possibility of a Spanish homecoming off the back of his title triumph, Alicante resident, Topuria has weighed up potential fights against the likes of former duel-division champion, Conor McGregor in the near future – as well as a boxing move to take on middleweight bruiser, Canelo Alvarez.

Islam Makhachev issued warning by Ilia Topuria

Furthermore, Topuria has also set sights on the possibility of a showdown with undisputed lightweight champion and pound-for-pound topper, Makhachev – claiming the Russian standout will find it difficult to deal with him if they ever square off.

“The final objective is still there,” Ilia Topuria told Spanish media following his title win over the course of last weekend at UFC 298. “He’s (Islam Makhachev) in trouble.”

Ilia Topuria says he wants one more fight before being able to face Islam Makhachev:



Linked with a slew of different opponents in his comeback later this year, Makhachev, who most recently stopped common-foe, Volkanovski with a stunning first round high-kick and strikes KO win back in their October rematch, is expected to fight toward the end of the summer.

And in terms of potential opponents, Makhachev has been backed to either fight former interim lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje, or land a rematch against either Charles Oliveira or Arman Tsarukyan – who face off at UFC 300 in April.

