Ilia Topuria mocks Conor McGregor amid toe injury, UFC 303 withdrawal: ‘You are mentally broken’

Undisputed featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria is the latest prominent voice to chime in on the injury-stricken, Conor McGregor – claiming the ex-champion is “mentally broken” amid his exit from a UFC 303 return fight next weekend.

Topuria, the current undisputed featherweight champion, headlined UFC 298 back in February against former pound-for-pound number one, Alexander Volkanovski landing a stunning second round KO win to snatch the divisional crown.

As for McGregor, the former two-weight champion withdraw from a scheduled welterweight return against Michael Chandler next weekend at UFC 303, suffering a fractured toe on his left foot – sidelining him for an expected period of two months.

Finding himself on the receiving end of criticizm from the likes of former champion, Rafael dos Anjos, as well as Chael Sonnen – and most notably Islam Makhachev – who labelled him a “chicken” in a fiery social media rant.

Ilia Topuria hits out at Conor McGregor

Adding to the list of fighters to hit out at the Dubliner, unbeaten featherweight star, Topuria claimed McGregor was “mentally broken” – before calling him a “b*tch” for withdrawing from UFC 303.

“You are mentally broken,” Ilia Topuria posted in response to Conor McGregor. “That is your biggest lesson. You doubt yourself, your abilities, your preparation, that’s why you don’t show up. You are a b*tch.”

Expected to make his return potentially in the final quarter of this year, Spanish star, Topuria has been widely linked with a showdown with recently-minted symbolic BMF title fight against former undisputed featherweight kingpin, Max Holloway.

