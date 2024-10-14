Ilia Topuria goes scorched earth on Belal Muhammad: ‘He has never finished any man or woman’

Ahead of his UFC 308 headliner later this month, Ilia Topuria has ramped up his rivalry with Max Holloway — and now even welterweight champion, Belal Muhammad, hitting out at his lack of finishes during his lengthy tenure in the Octagon.

Topuria, the current undisputed featherweight champion, will headline UFC 308 later this month in the promotion’s flagship return to Abu Dhabi, UAE — attempting to register his first defense of the divisional crown in a grudge fight with ex-champion, Holloway.

Scooping the undisputed crown back in February in the main event of UFC 298, Georgian-Spaniard striker, Topuria landed a stunning second round knockout win over Alexander Volkanovski, handing the champion his first-ever loss at the featherweight limit during his Octagon tenure.

Ilia Topuria rips welterweight gold holder, Belal Muhammad

And claiming he would knock out Holloway with relative ease later this month in their featherweight title battle in the Middle East, Ilia Topuria has now switched his focus to undisputed welterweight champion, Muhammad — claiming he has finished neither man or woman in his life.

“No finishes,” Ilia Topuria posted on his official X account. “No knockouts. No knockdowns. No girlfriend. No kids. Belal (Muhammad) has never finished any man or woman.”

Himself booking his return to action at the end of the year over the course of the weekend, Muhammad will headline his second consecutive pay-per-view card, taking main event honours against the unbeaten finisher, Shavkat Rakhmonov in the main event of UFC 310 in December.

Also, an undisputed flyweight title fight has been added to the promotion’s final flagship event of the annum — with Brazilian star, Alexandre Pantoja taking on Japanese star, Kai Asakura — with the latter making his first Octagon walk off the back of his two title fight wins under the banner of Rizin FF.