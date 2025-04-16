Ikram Aliskerov vs. André Muniz – Odds and Match Preview

Ikram Aliskerov vs. André Muniz is an upcoming UFC middleweight matchup scheduled for April 27, 2025. Both fighters are looking to climb the ranks in the competitive 185-pound division, and a win here could push the victor closer to a top-15 ranking and potential title contention.

Ikram Aliskerov vs. André Muniz – Odds

Ikram Aliskerov is the clear betting favorite heading into his UFC matchup with André Muniz. Most sportsbooks have Aliskerov at odds around 1/6 (or -600), while Muniz is a significant underdog, listed at about 9/2 (or +450). This means oddsmakers give Aliskerov a strong chance to win, with implied probabilities hovering around 75-85% in his favor. These odds have remained steady since opening, showing little movement or change in public sentiment; Aliskerov opened as a big favorite and has stayed that way.

As for the likely method of victory, Aliskerov’s well-rounded game and power suggest he could win by knockout or decision. Muniz, known for his submissions, would likely need to catch Aliskerov on the ground to pull off the upset. However, the odds indicate that a finish by Aliskerov, either by KO/TKO or possibly by decision, is the most expected result, while a Muniz submission is seen as a long shot.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – JUNE 22: Ikram Aliskerov of Russia reacts after his loss against Robert Whittaker of New Zealand in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Kingdom Arena on June 22, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Ikram Aliskerov is a Russian fighter from Dagestan, known for his strong background in wrestling and combat sambo. He’s a two-time world champion in sambo and has trained with some of the region’s best, including connections to the Nurmagomedov family. Aliskerov’s fighting style blends powerful takedowns and ground control from wrestling with the throws and joint locks of sambo. He’s also shown solid striking, particularly with his jab and movement.

The stakes for this fight are significant. Both fighters are coming off pivotal moments in their careers: Aliskerov is seeking to bounce back after a tough loss to Robert Whittaker, while Muniz is aiming to regain momentum and break into the division’s elite. The winner will likely earn a higher-profile matchup and could move closer to a shot at the middleweight title.

Aliskerov’s wrestling and sambo could neutralize Muniz’s submission game, while Muniz’s jiu-jitsu presents a constant threat if the fight hits the mat. Aliskerov’s improving striking adds another layer of danger, making this a classic grappler-versus-grappler matchup with evolving stand-up skills on both sides.

Aliskerov vs. Muniz is a key fight in the UFC middleweight division, featuring two skilled grapplers with different backgrounds and well-rounded MMA games. The outcome could have a major impact on the division’s pecking order and the future title picture.