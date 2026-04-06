Champ vs. Champ: Igor Severino Welcomes Zhalgas Zhumagulov to Bantamweight at OKTAGON 89

In an all champions showdown, Igor Severino vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov has been made official. Igor Severino’s first bantamweight title defense already looks like a centerpiece of the European MMA calendar, matching champion against champion at OKTAGON 89 in Bratislava on Saturday, June 6. The Brazilian defends his 135‑pound crown against reigning flyweight champion Zhalgas Zhumagulov, who moves up a division chasing a second belt and a piece of promotional history.

Igor Severino vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov at OKTAGON 89

OKTAGON 89 lands at Tipos Arena in the Slovak capital as part of the promotion’s ten‑year anniversary schedule, with the company flagging the event as one of its key shows of 2026. The headline bout offers a rare champion vs champion matchup in Europe, with Severino entering at 10‑1 and Zhumagulov at 19‑9, both riding momentum from recent title wins in their respective weight classes.

Severino’s name broke through to a global MMA audience for a far less flattering reason in 2024, when he was released from the UFC after biting opponent André Lima during their flyweight bout, an incident that caused a no contest and a swift cut from the roster. The fallout turned him into a viral figure, and his move to OKTAGON came with the darkly comic nickname “Hannibal Lecter,” which the promotion leaned into in early marketing around his arrival.

The restart in Europe could hardly have gone better: Severino debuted by beating former OKTAGON bantamweight champion Jonas Mågård, then followed up by knocking out PFL Europe tournament winner Khurshed Kakhorov to claim the vacant bantamweight belt. At just 22 years old, he has spoken publicly about wanting to become the promotion’s pound‑for‑pound number one, pointing to his finishing ability and youth as reasons he can dominate the division in the coming years.

Across the cage in Bratislava stands Zhumagulov, who brings a long and varied career that includes a seven‑fight UFC run and meetings with names like Amir Albazi and Manel Kape at flyweight. He also went to a split decision against Joshua Van in the UFC, a result that has aged well as Van rose to a championship run after leaving the promotion.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – JUNE 24: (R-L) Zhalgas Zhumagulov of Kazakstan punches Joshua Van of Myanmarin their flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena on June 24, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Since signing with OKTAGON, Zhumagulov has looked rejuvenated; he captured the flyweight strap in 2025 and defended it in December by finishing Czech contender David Dvořák late in the third round, reinforcing his reputation as a late‑fight threat. The Kazakh veteran has been clear that he wants only high‑risk matchups, and the move up to bantamweight for a shot at Severino’s belt lines up with that stance.

Although Zhumagulov has prior experience at 135 pounds from regional shows in Kazakhstan and Russia, including a run through the Zhekpe Zhek Bantamweight Grand Prix earlier in his career, this will be his first time pursuing a major European bantamweight title. Severino, by contrast, is still in the early chapters of his time at the top, giving the fight a clear generational frame as well as the champion vs champion hook. With OKTAGON pushing deeper into Central Europe and targeting bigger arenas, the matchup offers a focal point for the promotion’s growth narrative in 2026.

The rest of the OKTAGON 89 card backs up the main event with stakes across several divisions. Heavyweights Lazar Todev and Martin Buday meet in a bout that could influence future title discussions at 265 pounds, while Slovak veteran Robert Pukač draws Irish brawler Brian Manning in a matchup tailored to the local crowd. Fan favourites Ronald Paradeiser, Marek Mazúch and Radovan Úškrt are also slated for the Bratislava show against opponents still to be confirmed, giving the event a strong home‑market spine beneath the international headline act.