Exclusive | Aaron Aby on facing UFC’s Zhalgas Zhumagulov: Ready to Exploit “Weaknesses”

ByTimothy Wheaton
At Oktagon 63 upcoming on November 9, the Welsh-born Aaron Aby is set to face former UFC fighter Zhalgas Zhumagulov. The MMA veteran Aby explained that he is well-prepared for this matchup and has done his homework.

Zhalgas Zhumagulov is a veteran MMA fighter originally from Kazakhstan. He had close matchups in the UFC and has since picked up multiple wins since walking away from the organization. With a win against Aby, it is highly likely he would compete for gold in Oktagon.

Aaron Aby is a cancer survivor and was born with Cystic Fibrosis. After a decade of competing in MMA, he is ready to take on one of the toughest tests of his career as he soon will face Zhalgas Zhumagulov.

In an interview with LowKickMMA, Aaron Aby discussed his match against Zhalgas Zhumagulov and said:

“I do watch tape; I’m also a coach at my own gym, so I’m always studying opponents. I’ve watched him, studied his weaknesses, and I’ve identified areas where I think I’ll have the advantage.”

Aby is ready to leave an impact on the MMA world. He added:

I haven’t had time off from the gym, and I feel like I’m improving every day. I’m getting older, but I’m still progressing. This fight’s a tough one, but I feel like I’m ready.

Zhalgas Zhumagulov is set to make his debut on November 9 in Oktagon, but the former Welsh footballer Aby is coming to spoil his introduction to the organization.

