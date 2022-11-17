Ibraheem Yazeed, murder suspect in Aniah Blanchard case charged with three counts of capital murder

By
Ross Markey
-
Ibraheem Yazeed
Ibraheem Yazeed, the man accused of murdering Aniah Blanchard, the stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight contender, Walt Harris, has been charged with three counts of capital murder.

As per an initial report from MMA Junkie as per Steve Marshall from the office of Alabama Attorney General, Ibraheem Yazeed has been charged with three counts of capital murder, almost three years to the day that Blanchard’s body was discovered in Macon County

“The indictment charges Yazeed did intentionally cause the death of Blanchard by shooting her with a gun during the course of abducting her and robbing her of a vehicle and cell phone,” A written release detailed. “The indictment also charges Yazeed intentionally caused Blanchard’s death while she was inside her vehicle, a 2017 Honda CR-V.” 

Ibraheem Yazeed may face the death penalty if convicted of any charge

Yazeed may face the death penalty if convicted of any of the three capital murder charges brought against him, or life in prison without the possibility of parole. Ibraheem Yazeed has been charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree murder during robbery, and first-degree murder involving a vehicle.

Blanchard, the stepdaughter of the aforenoted, Harris, was reported missing on October 24. Before her body was discover in a wooded area on November 25. in Macon County. At the time of her death, Blanchard, 19, was attending college as a student. 

Following the discovery of his stepdaughter’s body, Harris headlined a UFC Fight Night Jacksonville event against Alistair Overeem in May 2020, suffering a knockout loss in the second round. Harris has not competed since June of last year, suffering back-to-back stoppage defeats against both Alexander Volkov, and Marcin Tybura. 

Harris was since scheduled to fight against Australian knockout artist, Tai Tuivasa in October of last year, however, the bout was shelved after Harris withdrew from the bout due to undisclosed circumstances. 

