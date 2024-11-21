Ian Machado Garry to Colby Covington ahead of UFC 310: “He’s a p*ssy, he’s a b*tch”

Ian Machado Garry was quick to respond to the news that Colby Covington was taking his spot in the main event for UFC Tampa. Garry, who initially was the headliner to fight Joaquin Buckley, was quickly replaced by Covington after Garry replaced injured welterweight champion Belal Muhammad for UFC 310.

Ian Garry is rooting for Joaquin Buckley to beat Colby Covington at #UFCTampa:



“I signed for the baddest man in the division, and [Colby] comes out of the f***ing shadows. He’s a p*ssy, he’s a b*tch.”



🎥 @iangarryMMA #UFC #MMApic.twitter.com/4Ytqa1bUf2 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) November 20, 2024

Ian Machado Garry vs Colby Covington – Fight That Didn’t come together

For multiple months it was speculated that Ian Machado Garry and Colby Covington would fight as they’d trade remarks back and forth on social media. It was a fight that made sense for both as Covington needed a lower ranked opponent after losing in an unimpressive showing in 2023 against Leon Edwards. The undefeated Garry would’ve fought up in the rankings taking him a step closer to title contention.

After months of social media jabs, the fight never came to fruition as it was announced that No. 7 ranked Garry would headline UFC Tampa to fight No. 9 ranked Joaquin Buckley. After Belal Muhammad pulled out of UFC 310 due to injury, Ian Machado Garry was quick to replace him and take on undefeated No. 3 ranked Shavkat Rakhmonov in the co-main event.

The fight between Garry and Rakhmonov is set to be a title eliminator fight for the welterweight gold. Rakhmonov was already set to fight for the belt against Muhammad but still opted to remain on the card as the two undefeated fighters will fight for the spot against Muhammad.

Colby Covington vs Joaquin Buckley

Covington who is ranked No. 6 in the division will take on Buckley who’s currently riding a 5-fight win streak. Ian Machado Garry stated that Covington didn’t want to fight, “He’s been ducking me for 7-8 months. I signed for the baddest man in the division and this guy comes out of the fu**ing shadows.”

Joaquin Buckley reacts to his opponent being switched from Ian Garry to Colby Covington:



“Man they took my main event. No more Buck vs Cuck.”



🎥 @Newmansa94 #UFC #MMApic.twitter.com/grQZH49B5q — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) November 16, 2024

Joaquin Buckley then came out with a response to the change in the main event hilariously saying there is no more “Buck vs Cuck” and Covington hasn’t wanted to fight “since Obama was in office.”

Despite the matchup switches, both matchups are good for the division as they each make sense for the welterweight division. Ian Machado Garry will be rooting for Joaquin Buckley to defeat his foe in Covington. Meanwhile he’ll fight Rakhmonov to determine who’ll fight Belal Muhammad for weltweight gold.