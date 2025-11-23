Ian Machado Garry reacts to strange Khamzat Chimaev altercation at UFC Qatar

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has reacted to a strange altercation he had backstage with Khamzat Chimaev last night.

On Saturday evening, Ian Machado Garry went head to head with Belal Muhammad in the co-main event of UFC Qatar. He managed to come away with the victory and in doing so, took a huge leap towards a potential shot at the UFC welterweight championship.

While some weren’t overly impressed with his performance, Ian Machado Garry did what he needed to do in order to get closer to his dream of becoming a world champion. After the fact, however, the Irishman was involved in what initially seemed like a respectful interaction with Khamzat Chimaev, until ‘Borz’ seemingly made things quite tense and uncomfortable.

During his post-fight press conference, Ian Machado Garry cleared up exactly what happened.

Ian Machado Garry reacts to bizarre Khamzat Chimaev interaction

“I went up to Tsarukyan, I congratulated him,” Machado Garry explained at a post-fight news conference. “I went up to Khamzat, I said, ‘Hey champ, what’s up? When are we gonna see you back?’ He goes, ‘I don’t know, brother. Whenever. Smash.’ I was like, ‘Alright, cool. Sweet.’ Slaps me on the back, I’m like, alright, cool. Security guy gets in front of us. We literally were just cool with each other, he’s not gonna fight me – and then that childish energy comes out.

“‘Ahh, f*ck you brother, f*ck you.’ Boom. Tries to push me. I just turn around and went, ‘You’re meant to be a champion of this sport. You’re a child.’ You’re taking away from your friend’s win over here. How about you calm down, slow down, and have a bit of respect for your friend over here instead of steal the headlines. Do you want the honest truth? It’s little d*ck energy. You’re the champion of the world. No one needs to see you be tough. You don’t need to have these anger management issues. Just be a man. Sorry. I’ll get him one day.”

Will these two ever square off? It’s unlikely, but we would love to see it.