Ian Garry has the perfect opponent in mind for the UFC’s inevitable return to Ireland.

‘The Future’ lived up to his moniker once again, scoring a brilliant first-round knockout against Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Charlotte last weekend. It was Garry’s fifth-straight win inside the Octagon. The former Cage Warriors welterweight champion is now 12-0 in his career and has emerged as one of the hottest prospects in the sport. Dubbed by many as the second coming of Conor McGregor, Garry has already laid out a game plan en route to his dream of becoming a UFC champion.

According to Ian Garry, that plan includes a clash in Dublin with perennial contender Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson. Appearing on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, ‘The Future’ suggested that a main event showdown between himself and Thompson in The Emerald Isle would draw in a sell-out crowd.

“Could you imagine me vs. Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson as the main event in Dublin, and stack the card with Irish and European UFC talent from top to bottom?” Garry said. “Wonderboy and I would sell it out, and I believe [Dana White] will bring us back and I believe he’ll make a return to Ireland at some time, early next year, I believe. I’ll put my nation on my back, keep winning.”

Ian Garry suggested he would love to fight Stephen Thompson as a main even in Dublin, How would this go?🤔 pic.twitter.com/PG1amWekIi — machado 🇮🇪 (fan account) (@TheFutureMMA) May 15, 2023

Dana White Hopes to Feature Ian Garry on UFC Ireland Card in the Future

UFC President Dana White is all for taking Ian Garry to Ireland, assuming the Irish a** kicker continues his winning ways inside the Octagon.

“You know what he said to us tonight? White said at the UFC Charlotte post-fight press conference. “‘I want to beat all the top guys in the Top 10, I want to beat all the guys in the Top 5, I wanna make sure there’s no doubt or no question that when I fight for the title, that people know I deserve it’. That’s a fun guy, he’s fun,” White said of Garry.

“We have the Irish guy blueprint around here, so we’ll probably take him to Boston or MSG and then eventually Ireland if he keeps doing what he’s doing.”