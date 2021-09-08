The undefeated former Welterweight Cage Warriors champion Ian Garry will make his debut in MSG at UFC 268.

”The Future’ will square off against Jordan Williams (9-5), who lost his last fight to Mickey Gall by rear naked choke. The bout will take place in the Welterweight division. Garry is a highly touted prospect who was undefeated in his 7 bouts at Cage Warriors. He finished 5 of his 7 matches in the promotion. Garry mostly dominated anyone that would step in the octagon with him at Cage Warriors. The UFC announced the signing of the young prospect back in July.

The Cage Warriors promotion produced great talent over the years including Jack ‘Tank’ Shore, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor, and Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett just to name a few. Garry is only 23 years old and just turned to the pro circuit 2 years ago.

Madison Square Garden is a great way to start off a young career. ‘MSG’ is known as one of the greatest venue to perform in the world. Since MMA has been allowed in New York, it has held some of the best cards in recent history. It seems that Garry is excited to get his career in the UFC off and running at such a legendary venue.

Williams has lost 3 of his last 4 fights and is looking to derail the Garry hype train before it even gets a chance to get going down the rails.

UFC 268 will take place on November 6 and is already looking like the best upcoming card among many great events coming up. The event is headlining 2 highly anticipated rematches between Usman vs Covington 2 and Weili vs Namajunas rematch. The event also sees Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje go head to head with many other fantastic fights.

