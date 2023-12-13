Report – Ian Garry skips UFC 296 media day commitments amid public scrutiny on personal life

Unbeaten welterweight contender, Ian Garry will not complete his fight week media obligations during today’s availability on media day according to his wife and manager, Layla Anna-Lee – amid rumors the Dublin striker will also choose to skip tomorrow’s slated pre-fight press conference.

Garry, the current number ten ranked welterweight contender, has been the subject of much scrutiny in the weeks ahead of his pivotal main card clash with Vicente Luque at UFC 296 this weekend, with fans and pundits questioning the 25-year-old’s relationship with the above-mentioned, Anna-Lee.

Sidelined since he featured at UFC 292 back in August, Portmarnock native, Ian Garry improved to 13-0 at the flagship event in Boston, Massachusetts, defeating the division’s most winningest fighter, Neil Magny in a one-sided unanimous decision shutout win.

Ian Garry set to skirt today’s media day obligations

And vowing to turn recent attraction on his personal life into a positive at UFC 296 this weekend and land a devastating win over training partner, Luque, Garry – who was slated to attend today’s media availability as the first fighter on the bill, will skirt the commitments – however, intends to attend tomorrow’s pre-fight conference.

“I texted Ian Machado Garrys’ wife, Layla, to ask if it’s true he won’t be attending the #UFC296 media day,” Andy Stevenson posted on X. “Just received the below response: “True, Ian is not present for media day.”

I asked Ian Machado Garry’s wife, Layla, if Ian will be at the press conference tomorrow…



Answer:



“Ian has every intention to be at press conference” #UFC296 pic.twitter.com/qRrziAluHX — Andy Stevenson (@andyste123) December 13, 2023

“A response re: tomorrow’s #UFC296 press conference,” Answer: “Ian has ever intention to be at press conference.”

Ian Garry’s decision to avoid today’s media day availability for assembled press comes off the back of admissions from the Dubliner that he was “cautious about going to America” amid public opinion on his relationship with the above-mentioned, Anna-Lee.

The former Cage Warriors welterweight champion allegedly recently crossed paths with undisputed middleweight champion, Sean Strickland at the UFC Performance Institute in Nevada, with the latter later offering to settle their differences in an altercation.