Ian Garry warned Shavkat Rakhmonov can stop him at UFC 310: ‘He will get finished, that’s no disrespect’

ByRoss Markey
Ahead of his title eliminator at UFC 310, unbeaten striker, Ian Garry has been warned by former middleweight champion, Michael Bisping that unless he is unable to prevent getting taken down by the undefeated, Shavkat Rakhmonov — he will likely get finished for the first time.

Garry, who returns next month in the co-headliner of UFC 310, takes on unbeaten Uzbekistan-born contender, Rakhmonov in an officially-billed title eliminator over the course of five rounds.

And replacing undisputed welterweight champion, Belal Muhammad, Portmarnock native, Garry withdrew from a slated UFC Fight Night Tampa headliner with the streaking, Joaquin Buckley, and in turn, booked a title eliminator with former Kill Cliff FC stablemate, Rakhmonov.

Fresh from a June return at UFC 303 during International Fight Week, Dublin striking ace, Garry would hand former Bellator MMA title chaser, Michael Venom Page a unanimous decision loss — handing the Brit his first defeat inside the Octagon to boot.

Ian Garry warned of potential stoppage defeat against Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310

And gearing up for a war of wills against the feared, Rakhmonov — whom he has openly labelled as the “boogeyman” of the division, Garry has been warned that if he fails to defend the grappling prowess of the former, he’ll be finished at UFC 310.

Undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov laughs at Ian Garry’s challenge

“Ian Garry is probably going to dance around the octagon and use the exact same game plan what he did against Geoff Neal,” Michael Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “He’s got to keep Shavkat Rakhmonov off him. If he can’t stop the takedown, he will get finished, and that is no disrespect to Ian Garry.

“He might be able to dance around, use the reach, use the range, use the movement,” Bisping explained. “Be fast, be elusive, be nice and crisp, be light on his toes, and be dedicated enough to not get involved in a brawl. If he does that, Shavkat is going to get a hold of him. If he gets a hold of him, he’s going to get him down, and if he gets him down, it’s going to be lights out.”

