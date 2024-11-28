Joaquin Buckley Predicts Ian Garry Will Outsmart Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310

Top UFC welterweight Joaquin Buckley believes that Ireland’s Ian Garry will out-maneuver Shavkat Rakhmonov when the two undefeated fighters meet at UFC 310 booked for December 7.

Joaquin Buckley Talks Ian Garry vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Nomad’ Shavkat Rakhmonov, of Kazakhstan, has a perfect unbeaten record at 18-0, but most impressively he has a 100% finish rate with all of his wins coming by way of KO/TKO or submission. Many fans have dubbed the 30-year-old fighter a future champion. At UFC 310, he is set to have the most important match of his career in a five-round title eliminator against Ian Garry.

The Irish-born Ian Machado Garry has a perfect 15-0 record in MMA and is a divisive figure in the fandom. In his most recent bouts, he won close decisions against Michael ‘Venom’ Page and Geoff Neal. He is primarily a striker with a quality pull counter but is able to gameplan and mix in wrestling and clinching to earn victories. This intelligence will be key according to ‘New Mansa‘ Joaquin Buckley.

Speaking to James Lynch, Joaquin Buckley explained his outlook on the fight. He said:

“A lot of people are not gonna believe me, but I think Ian Garry is gonna win. Wins by the skin of his teeth just like the rest of his wins that he had. Whether that’s with MVP or with Geoff Neal, he does a good job of staying safe and surviving. And if you don’t have the feet to kind of hunt down guys like that, where they’re constantly moving and constantly evading, and you set up traps, obviously, you’re not gonna be able to land those power shots “If you get in the fire with Shavkat Rakhmonov, you’re gonna get burned, but I don’t see Ian Garry running into that burning house. So he’s gonna try to flee and evade the whole time, and I can see Ian Garry getting his hand raised by decision.”

‘New Mansa’ Joaquin Buckley will next be fighting in the UFC main event on December 14 against the motor-mouthed Colby Covington. The US-born Buckley will be looking to make it six in a row in the competitive welterweight division.