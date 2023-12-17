Breaking – Ian Garry set to rebook fight with bitter rival Geoff Neal for UFC 299 next year in Miami

Unbeaten welterweight striker, Ian Garry is already set for his return to he Octagon following his withdrawal from UFC 296 tonight, with a rescheduled clash against divisional rival, Geoff Neal currently on deck for a UFC 299 card in March of next year in Miami, Florida.

Garry, the current number ten ranked welterweight contender, was slated to feature on the main card of UFC 296 tonight in Las Vegas, taking on training partner and perennial contender, Vicente Luque in a high-stakes welterweight clash.

However, earlier this week, the Portmarnock native was forced from his fight with the Brazilian-American, as he battles a bout of pneumonia, denying him a fourth Octagon appearance of the year.

And scrapped from the card entirely as a result, Luque, according to promotional CEO, White, claimed the Kill Cliff FC mainstay rejected a number of bouts sent his way on just days’ notice.

Ian Garry set to fight Geoff Neal at UFC 299 next March

Furthermore, according to the organizational leader, Garry, 26, is now slated to feature at UFC 299 in March of next year in the ‘Sunshine State’ – taking on welterweight rival, Neal in a rebooked pairing at the welterweight limit.

In his most recent outing, Garry improved to 13-0 as a professional, defeating welterweight’s most winningest fighter, Neil Magny in a shutout unanimous decision victory.

Sidelined since March of this year, Neal, the currently number eighth ranked contender has yet to feature since he dropped a third round rear-naked choke submission win to the unbeaten, Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 285.

UFC 299 takes place on March 10. from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, with an undisputed bantamweight championship rematch between Sean O’Malley, and Marlon Vera set to take main event honors.

Who wins at UFC 299: Ian Garry or Geoff Neal?