Video – Ian Garry accuses Michael ‘Venom’ Page of sending spies to UFC 303 camp at heated press conference

Unbeaten striking star, Ian Garry shared a heated back-and-forth with promotional newcomer, Micahel ‘Venom’ Page during their pre-fight press conference ahead of UFC 303 this weekend – accusing him of attempting to infiltrate his training camp in order to access information about him.

Garry, the current number seven ranked welterweight contender, has been sidelined since he featured at UFC 298 back in February, landing a split decision win over Geoff Neal in a rescheduled clash in Anaheim.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

As for former Bellator MMA star, ‘Venom’ Page, the London Shootfighters staple made his Octagon debut at UFC 299 the following month, taking out Kevin Holland with a one-sided unanimous decision win over the perennial contender.

Ian Garry accuses Michael ‘Venom’ Page of trying to infiltrate UFC 303 camp

And taking his talents to Brazil for his training camp ahead of a bout with ‘Venom’ Page, Portmarnock native, Garry accused the veteran striking ace of attempting to pay members of his entourage and camp to relay sensitive information about him to gain an advantage ahead of UFC 303 – during a heated confrontation at the press conference tonight.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

“Did you and your team offer thousands of dollars, to get information in Chute Boxe, from my boys?” Ian Garry asked Michael ‘Venom’ Page. “Did you send someone a message, and offer thousands of dollars for information? And you couldn’t infiltrate the camp – you couldn’t get into it. The Chute Boxe family is too tight.”

It's ON between these two now! 🔥



🇮🇪 @IanGarryMMA making some heavy accusations towards the MVP camp ahead of #UFC303! pic.twitter.com/KEGth7UKn7 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 27, 2024



“Your little f*cking rat Jiu-Jitsu coach, (inaudible) offered money to one of my Brazilian friends, and you got nothing,” Ian Garry explained. “Saturday night you’re f*cked. All I know is, you’re getting suspended after this f*cking fight. You’re never fighting again after this fight. You and your Jiu-Jitsu coach are getting suspended for life.

