Ian Garry ‘Livid’ UFC overlooked him for title fight with Belal Muhammad: ‘They’re wrong’

Irish welterweight contender, Ian Garry has hit out at matchmakers for overlooking him for a UFC 315 title fight with Belal Muhammad in place of Jack Della Maddalena, claiming the promotion is “wrong” for preferring the Australian striker to him.

Garry, the current number seven ranked welterweight contender, suffered his first loss in mixed martial arts last year, co-headlining UFC 310 in December.

Taking on the unbeaten finishing ace, Shavkat Rakhmonov, Portmarnock striker, Garry was beaten over the course of five rounds in a competitive unanimous decision loss to the surging challenger, who inflicted his first loss in the Octagon.

Ian Garry hits out at matchmakers after UFC 315 title fight mishap

And yet to be booked in the time since, Ian Garry has hit out at the promotion for matching Della Maddalena against champion, Muhammad in a title fight at UFC 315 — claiming he should not have been overlooked for the striker who has been sidelined through injury for the last year.

“I had a chat with my agent. I rang him when I heard, when they told me this news, and I was livid. Still am to this day,” Ian Garry said on his Instagram. “I had a number one contender’s fight where the guy now has to get knee reconstruction and is out for a year! But you know, it’s not my fault. I didn’t stab his knee 20-something times and boot the leg off. I’m not fighting for a world title, because I’m coming off a loss, and they’re giving it to a guy who’s been injured for a year and they think that’s more exciting, but they’re wrong.

Seeing his impressive winning run halted by Rakmonov, Irish challenger, Garry had landed a stunning eight fight winning spree in the Octagon prior to his matchup with the finishing ace at the end of last year.

During his impressive run, the former Cage Warriors welterweight titleholder had racked up numerous impressive wins over the likes of Michael Page, Geoff Neal, Neil Magny, and finished the duo of Daniel Rodriguez, and Song Kenan.