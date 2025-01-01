Ian Garry disgusted with UFC rankings after Shavkat Rakhmonov loss: ‘I’m definitely number f*cking 2’

Irish contender, Ian Garry has pleaded his case for a sizeable climb in the official welterweight rankings following his UFC 310 title eliminator against Shavkat Rakhmonov — claiming he should be ranked at number two at the very least, rather than number seven.

Garry, a former Cage Warriors welterweight titleholder, co-headlined last month’s final flagship event of the year at UFC 310, dropping his first professional mixed martial arts loss in a back-and-forth decision defeat to former training partner, Shavkat Rakhmonov over the course of five rounds.

The defeat snapped Portmarnock native, Garry’s impressive winning spree of eight fights in the promotion, following notable wins over the likes of Michael Page, Geoff Neal, Neil Magny, Daniel Rodriguez, and Song Kenan of note.

Ian Garry unhappy with status in welterweight rankings

Yet to be booked since his loss to Uzbekistan native, Rakhmonov — Garry has questioned how he is not ranked much higher than number seven in the rankings, staking his claim for a spot just behind his former teammate at number two in the pile.

“The way I look at this is that the fight against Shavkat was to be the number 1 contender in the world, and go out and fight for the belt next,” Ian Garry said during an interview with MMA Knockout. “If I’m not the number one contender of which Shavkat (Rakhmonov) got his hand raised and has now cemented himself, I’m definitely number f*cking 2. That’s the way I look at it because there’s no way after that performance, you can’t sit there and say that I’m one of the best in the division. So whatever the rankings want to officially say, it’s OK.”

Big respect to Ian Garry.



He fought the boogeyman of the division that no one wanted to fight and held his own.



Whether you like him or not, you’ve got to give him respect for his skill set. pic.twitter.com/qWLzXeQ27k — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) December 8, 2024

“I know in my heart and my soul, and I see the fans are giving me a lot of love and a lot of respect for that fight,” Ian Garry explained. “I’m absolutely, in my mind, the No. 2 contender in the world. So, could I see the UFC booking me as a replacement? Yes.