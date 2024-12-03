Ian Garry reveals Charles Oliveira set to corner him at UFC 310: ‘He’s an absolute savage’

Unbeaten Irish striker, Ian Garry will be joined by former undisputed lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira for this weekend’s title eliminator against the undefeated, Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310 — with the Brazilian megastar set to corner the Dubliner for his co-headliner clash.

Garry, the current number seven ranked welterweight contender, makes his return this weekend in a five round co-headliner at UFC 310, taking on the surging number three ranked, Rakhmonov — with the two rekindling their rivalry following numerous sparring sessions as Kill Cliff FC in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

And ahead of the pairing, Portmarnock native, Garry has revealed former lightweight champion, Oliveira — fresh from his own decision win over Michael Chandler in their UFC 309 rematch last month, will corner him in ‘Sin City’ this weekend.

Ian Garry confirms Charles Oliveira will corner him at UFC 310

“I read a stat the other day: Charles Oliveira went to the fourth round for the first time in his career after his 46th UFC fight,” Ian Garry said on his YouTube. “That’s insane! The guy is a machine!

“I f*cking love and adore Charles Oliveira with all of my heart. He is absolutely the most entertaining fighter in the UFC. … Man has never been in an unentertaining fight. He’s an absolute savage, I love him, and he’s going to be in my corner for this fight.”

Plotting a title victory as soon as next year, according to Garry, he heard from a rather credible source ahead of the pairing that Rakhmonov recently admitted that he is championship material — and would even achieve such a success before he would.

“Me and Shavkat (Rakhmonov) trained a lot together,” Ian Garry said during an episode of UFC 310: Countdown. “I think he’s a phenomenal fighter. [Kill Cliff FC coach] Henri Hooft told me Shavkat Rakhmonov and him had a conversation, and he said ‘Shavkat knows you’re going to be the champion one day.’ But he says ‘Me first and him later.’ So.”

“It’s unfortunate that one of us is going to have to lose,” he concluded. “I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure that he’s not getting his hand raised.”