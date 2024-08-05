‘I was tired’: Dana White explains sour face at UFC 304 during Belal Muhammad decision

UFC CEO, Dana White has defended an alleged sour puss on display during this month’s pay-per-view return to Manchester – claiming he was simply just “tired” when strapping the welterweight belt around the newly-minted, Belal Muhammad.

Seeing the Octagon return to Manchester for the first time since 2017, the promotion hosted a championship doubleheader in the ‘Rainy City’ – with both the heavyweight and welterweight crowns on the line.

Successfully defending his interim crown, Tom Aspinall made short work of perennial contender, Curtis Blaydes in a first round onslaught, turning in a knockout win.

And in the night’s headliner, the above-mentioned, Illinois native, Muhammad managed to scoop the undisputed welterweight championship with a stunning unanimous decision win over two-time foe, Leon Edwards in the pair’s rematch, snatching the crown.

To much upset, Muhammad had gained the throne and has already welcomed potential suitors to his title in the form of former gold holder, Kamaru Usman, as well as unbeaten finishing star, Shavkat Rakhmonov in his immediate return.

Dana White defends UFC 304 form

Appearing in a bad humor during his post-fight media availability, Dana White has now claimed he was simply just tired – with the event ending at 7 am local time in Manchester.

“Let me say this to be fair, I was tired,” Dana White told Kevin Iole during a recent interview. “I was in a bad mood. I was, you know, at that press conference, and you know it depends on when you catch me. Everybody thinks that I don’t like Belal, stuff posted that like Dana is going to commit suicide right now because Leon – that’s the furthest thing from the truth.”

Along with the likes of Rakhmonov and Usman, undisputed champion, Muhammad claims he would also take on Colby Covington ‘on sight’ – after the latter accused him of steroid use.