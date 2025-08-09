“I Smash The Gas Bro.” Khamzat Chimaev’s Response To Critics About Cardio

With the highly anticipated fight between contender Khamzat Chimaev and reignin UFC Middleweight Champion of the world Dricus Du Plessis, experts and fans alike have been entertaining the conversation of this matchup. Two of the most exciting fighters the UFC has to offer are both in the same division. A truly intriguing fight, both with aggressive, action-packed styles. It’s a truly intriguing fight, especially when considering how their skill sets may clash. However, one major question looms over Khamzat Chimaev: his cardio.

Cardio is arguably the only area where constructive criticism can be applied to his past performances. Aside from that, he’s one of the most dominant and impressive fighters on the roster—whether it’s knocking opponents out in seventeen seconds or rearranging a former champion’s mouth with sheer strength. Still, at times, he does appear to fade in later rounds.

While answering questions asked in to him in a recent interview, he was asked what his message would be to critics who say his cardio is a concern after the first round. Khamzat responded:

“Do you see any other undefeated fighters in my weight class? No. It’s only me.”

Visibly annoyed, Khamzat followed up with:

“I don’t know what to say. Like, I’m getting tired. I smash the gas. Bro, it doesn’t matter. Critic or no critic. I’m the millionaire in the end. These guys sit…” (seemingly referring to critics, drinking beer, while he’s working hard).

My interpretation of this is that he’s never given us a reason to doubt his abilities. It’s possible that, due to a language barrier – or his cryptic way of speaking, or maybe both – I’m reading too much into it. But so far, Khamzat Chimaev has answered every question ever asked of him.

Until proven otherwise, Khamzat wins under all circumstances.