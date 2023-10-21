Khamzat Chimaev lands close majority decision win over ex-Champion Kamaru Usman – UFC 294 Highlights

Undefeated welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev has made good on his return to the middleweight limit tonight in Abu Dhabi, landing a super close majority decision (29-27, 29-27, 28-28) victory over former undisputed welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman in the co-main event of UFC 294.

Chimaev, the current number four ranked welterweight contender, managed to start off in stunning form tonight in the Middle East — taking Usman down early in the opening round, and riding out the remainder of the frame on Usman’s back, after threatening with a slew of rear-naked choke attempts and amassing a ton of top control on the Auchi native.

However, slowing down significantly in the second frame, Khamzat Chimaev failed to wrap up any successful takedown attempts on Usman in the second round, with the Nigerian turning up the pace and landing some decent strikes throughout the round.

And even in the third and final frame, Chimaev, who appeared quite fatigued in the round, was on the receiving end of some heavy strikes from Usman who began to put his hands together.

In the remaining two minutes and change of the third round, however, Chimaev capitalized on a kick miscue from Usman, landing in side control and then half guard of Usman — before the former champion managed to sweep and bring the action back to the feet for a striking showcase in the final moments of the bout.

Below, catch the highlights from Khamzat Chimaev’s close decision win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 294

Our #UFC294 co-main is headed to the judges' scorecards pic.twitter.com/SeD7su1cY2 — UFC (@ufc) October 21, 2023