“I bang you. No Diddy!” Says China’s Zhilei Zhang ahead of His Heavyweight Title Showdown

Zhilei Zhang, the 41-year-old Chinese heavyweight known as “Big Bang,” is set to face Germany’s undefeated Agit Kabayel this Saturday, February 22, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The bout will determine the interim WBC heavyweight champion, a pivotal step for both fighters in their pursuit of global dominance in the division.

“Big Bang” Zhilei Zhang

Zhilei Zhang has a professional record of 27-2-1 (22 KOs). He has been a prominent figure in boxing, earning accolades such as an Olympic silver medal and a WBO interim heavyweight title. Despite a recent loss to Joseph Parker, Zhang rebounded with an emphatic fifth-round TKO victory over former world champion Deontay Wilder last June. His opponent, Kabayel, boasts an unblemished record of 25-0 (17 KOs) and enters the fight with momentum after notable wins over Arslanbek Makhmudov and Frank Sanchez.

In the lead-up to the fight, “Big Bang” Zhilei Zhang made headlines with his colorful remarks during a press conference. When asked about his approach to Kabayel, Zhang quipped, “I’m Big Bang. I bang you. No Diddy!” Which caused laughter in the press conference. Kabayel responded, “He will bang me? Saturday we will see, he bang me or I bang him.”

Zhang first gained international recognition by winning a silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, becoming the first Asian to medal in the unlimited weight class. In 2014, Zhang transitioned to professional boxing, making his debut in the United States.

Standing at 6’6″ with an 80-inch reach and fighting as a southpaw, he quickly established himself as a formidable force in the heavyweight division. He captured the WBO Interim Heavyweight title in 2023 after defeating Joe Joyce via TKO and successfully defended it in a rematch with a decisive knockout.

The fight promises fireworks as both men are known for their punching power. With the interim WBC title on the line, the stakes are high for this clash of heavyweights on the undercard of an already star-studded event in Riyadh.