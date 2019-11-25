Human Remains Believed To Be Of Aniah Blanchard Reportedly Located

Spread the word!













The search for Aniah Blanchard has seemingly come to an unfortunate end as human remains believed to be hers have been found.

The remains were found in Macon County with District Attorney Brandon Hughes revealing that there is good reason to suspect that it is hers.

“I can confirm that human remains have been found and we have good reason to suspect they are that of Aniah Blanchard,” said District Attorney Brandon Hughes to News 3 (via CBS 42).

According to CBS 42, Blanchard’s family has been notified.

The 19-year-old stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris was missing since late last month, having last been seen in a gas station in Auburn, Alabama. Officials suspected foul play at the time.

Ibraheem Yazeed, 29, was arrested earlier this month and charged without bond for kidnapping in the first degree. Last week, a second suspect in Antwain “Squirmy” Fisher, 35, was also charged with kidnapping in the first degree. There is no information as of now as to how he is connected to the alleged kidnapping.

Following news of her disappearance, Blanchard’s vehicle was discovered with damage on the passenger side. One unidentified witness also claimed to have seen Yazeed “forcing Blanchard into a vehicle against her will and then leaving with her in the vehicle.”