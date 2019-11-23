Second Suspect In Aniah Blanchard’s Disappearance Arrested

Spread the word!













A second suspect in the alleged kidnapping of Aniah Blanchard was arrested on Friday night in Auburn, Alabama.

Blanchard — the 19-year-old stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris — has been missing since late last month. A first suspect in Ibraheem Yazeed, 29, was arrested earlier this month and charged without bond for kidnapping in the first degree.

Auburn police chief Paul Register later stated there could be more suspects involved as foul play was suspected.

“We do anticipate other arrests, so we do think there’s a likelihood someone else is involved in this case and we hope to bring that person to justice as well,” he said.

That seems to be the case as Antwain “Squirmy” Fisher, 35, was arrested yesterday. News 3 (via WRBL) confirmed the arrest with Lee Co. District Attorney Brandon Hughes on Saturday as Fisher is also charged with kidnapping in the first degree.

Fisher is currently being held in the Lee County Detention Facility. No details are known as of now as to how he is connected to the Blanchard disappearance.

Blanchard was last seen at a gas station in Auburn on October 24.

Her vehicle was discovered soon after with damage on the passenger side. One witness also claimed to have seen Yazeed “forcing Blanchard into a vehicle against her will and then leaving with her in the vehicle.”