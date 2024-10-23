Is ‘Iron’ Mike ready? Mike Tyson’s sparring clips raise eyebrows ahead of Jake Paul showdown

Ahead of his return to action next month in a massive professional boxing showdown with the polarizing Jake Paul, Mike Tyson has once more been called into question — or more, the veteran’s ability in the ring following the posting of new training footage ahead of the November matchup.

Tyson, a former undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion, snaps a retirement dating all the way back to 2006 next month in Arlington, Texas — taking on 10-1 striker, Paul in the pair’s scrutinized heavyweight boxing match in ‘The Lone Star State’.

And most recently entering the ring, albeit in an exhibition setting back in 2020, Tyson went the distance with fellow former world champion boxer and veteran, Roy Jones Jr. — fighting to a split draw in the pair’s WBC-scored bout in California.

Mike Tyson posts new sparring footage that gets fans and critics talking

And nineteen years after his stoppage loss to Kevin McBride in 2006 — which came as part of a two-fight skid following a prior knockout defeat to Danny Williams, Tyson was the subject of much discussion online this week, posting new training footage on his social media — including some notable sparring footage inside the squared circle.

“I’m just getting started #PaulTyson,” Mike Tyson posted on his official X account, accompanied by footage of himself sparring ahead of his boxing match with Jake Paul in Texas next month.

For Paul, the Ohio native has rebounded from his first professional boxing defeat to Tommy Fury — the half-brother of former WBC heavyweight world champion, Tyson Fury last year, landing his tenth professional victory over the course of the summer in an eventual sixth round knockout win over UFC alum, Mike Perry in a reworked headliner.