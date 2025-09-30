How Cory Sandhagen Plans to Outlast “The Machine” at UFC 320

ByTimothy Wheaton
Cory Sandhagen enters UFC 320 with a clear strategy: dictate the fight on the feet and rely on conditioning to outpace bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili. The bout, set for October 4, 2025, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, will see Sandhagen challenge Dvalishvili for the UFC Bantamweight title on the main card of this pay-per-view event.

Sandhagen, ranked fourth in the division, brings an 18-5 professional record into the title tilt. His string of recent performances includes a second-round TKO win over former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo in May 2025 and a hard-fought decision loss to Umar Nurmagomedov in August 2024. Known for mixing spinning attacks with impressive boxing, Sandhagen has sharpened his striking arsenal under the Elevation Fight Team banner.

He has prepared for five-round title fights throughout his UFC tenure, conditioning himself to maintain output late into championship rounds.

Dvalishvili, the reigning bantamweight champion since September 2024, holds a 19-4 professional record. The Georgian specialist is celebrated for his chain-wrestling approach, relentless pace, and record-setting takedowns in the division. His wrestling base, honed alongside teammates such as Aljamain Sterling at Serra-Longo Fight Team, underpins a strategy that typically grinds opponents into fatigue across five rounds. Dvalishvili has defended the title twice, most recently submitting Sean O’Malley in June 2025, and boasts one of the longest active win streaks in UFC history.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, ahead of UFC 320, Sandhagen articulated a gameplan built on continuous improvement and heart.

“I’ve always been a really strong believer in that if I just keep working my ass off … everything will just work itself out. And I know that MMA is a crazy sport and anything can happen,” he said. He stressed that his preparation targets pace and technical growth. “I’ve been training for five rounds for years now, so my body’s conditioned for it. I just don’t really see too many paths for Merab to win. His ways of winning are wrestling guys and getting guys tired, and you won’t do that to me.” Sandhagen added that he expects a striking battle, noting advancements in his speed, power, and positional work.

Sandhagen’s confidence stems from a belief that his striking improvements will neutralize Dvalishvili’s wrestling. “I’ve gotten miles and miles better at that as well. I’m hitting harder now. I’m faster. My position is better… I just can’t see me losing.”

He anticipates keeping distance, using angles to evade takedown attempts, and dictating range with varied strikes. Sandhagen’s success will hinge on maintaining high output, defending takedown entries, and executing a clean striking attack consistent with his recent performances.

DES MOINES, IOWA – MAY 03: Cory Sandhagen reacts after his TKO victory over Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil in their bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Wells Fargo Arena on May 03, 2025 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

As UFC 320 approaches, Sandhagen’s plan to leverage his striking edge and endurance against Dvalishvili’s championship wrestling sets the stage for a compelling clash.

