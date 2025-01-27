Mongolian Power: Hoshoryu’s Victory Secures Yokozuna Status After Epic New Year Tournament

The 25-year-old Mongolian sumo wrestler Hoshoryu has marked a historic achievement by winning the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament and securing his promotion to yokozuna, the highest rank in sumo.

Hoshoryu

The tournament concluded on January 26, 2025, at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan arena, where Hoshoryu rose to the top in dramatic fashion. Hoshoryu clinched his second Emperor’s Cup in a thrilling three-way playoff. After finishing the 15-day tournament with a 12-3 record alongside maegashira-ranked wrestlers Kinbozan and Oho, Hoshoryu triumphed by defeating both opponents consecutively. This victory follows his first title at the Nagoya tournament in July 2023, further cementing his place among Sumo’s elite.

Sumo Wrestling

Hoshoryu’s path to yokozuna was paved by his consistent performance in recent tournaments. He finished as the runner-up at the November Kyushu tournament with an impressive 13-2 record, setting the stage for his promotion bid. The New Year tournament championship provided the necessary “championship-caliber” performance, prompting a meeting of the Yokozuna Deliberation Council, which is expected to formally recommend his promotion.

Despite his success, Hoshoryu faced setbacks during the tournament, including three losses to lower-ranked wrestlers. These losses threatened his promotion, but Hoshoryu bounced back and dominated critical matches. His promotion also comes at a pivotal time for sumo, as it fills the void left by the mid-tournament retirement of Terunofuji, who had been the lone active yokozuna.

Hoshoryu’s rise to yokozuna is significant for his achievement but also for his family legacy. As the nephew of former yokozuna Asashoryu, Hoshoryu carries forward a major legacy in sumo. His promotion marks a defining moment in his career and in sumo history, making him one of the youngest to reach the yokozuna rank.

What is Yokozuna?

Yokozuna is the highest rank in sumo wrestling. It represents a wrestler’s mastery and dominance in the ring. To achieve this rank, a sumo wrestler must display consistent excellence over an extended period, including strong performances in major tournaments. The rank is not awarded automatically; it requires approval from the Yokozuna Deliberation Council, which considers a wrestler’s overall record, skill, and character.

Day7

M3 Ōhō 6-0 (L)

Oz Hōshōryū 5-1 (R)

Bout we waited for. On fire Ōhō vs always ready Hoss. I watched this one whilst sitting in a hot steaming bath at a nice bathhouse. I hate when bathhouses have TVs – unless it’s sumo. (This is why my posts were late today 🤗).… pic.twitter.com/2ppE9Occbg — Sumo Soul 相撲魂 (@TheSumoSoul) January 18, 2025

A yokozuna must maintain a high level of performance and uphold the honor of the sport. The rank is also a key part of sumo’s traditions, with yokozuna serving as role models for aspiring wrestlers. There are typically only a few active yokozuna at a time, making it one of the rarest achievements in the sport.