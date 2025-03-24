Sports Fans Laught at Elon Musk’s Bizarre Claim About Defeating a Sumo Wrestler

Sports fans have been left scratching their heads over Elon Musk’s recent claim about defeating a sumo wrestler. The tech CEO of Tesla made a statement on social media, asserting, “I did knock over a 380 lb world champion Sumo wrestler, but smashed my neck in the process, which took 5 operations to fix.” This declaration has sparked widespread disbelief and amusement among sports enthusiasts.

Elon Musk Sumo Wrestling

Elon Musk’s claim seems highly improbable for several reasons. The average sumo wrestler stands at around 6’1″ and weighs approximately 325 pounds. These athletes are not easily toppled, even by individuals of considerable size and strength. Moreover, Musk’s assertion that he required five operations to fix his neck as a result of this alleged encounter raises eyebrows. While he has indeed undergone multiple neck surgeries, these procedures appear to be related to ongoing health issues rather than a single incident with a sumo wrestler as the timelines simply don’t align.

Adding to the scepticism is the lack of visual evidence. Despite Elon Musk mentioning the existence of video footage and photographs of the event, he has not been willing to share these purported proofs. This reluctance to provide evidence has only fueled further doubt about the veracity of his story.

I did knock over a 380 lb world champion Sumo wrestler, but smashed my neck in the process, which took 5 operations to fix — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 23, 2025

It’s worth noting that numerous large and strong individuals have attempted to challenge sumo wrestlers in the past, often with little success. The sport of sumo requires a unique combination of size, strength, technique, and balance that is not easily replicated or overcome by sheer force alone. But Elon really wants people to believe in his cool story. Plus, the sumo wrestler’s weight continues to increase over time as he tells the story. Despite being a world champion sumo, the famed wrestler has remained nameless in these stories. Any sumo world champion would be well known.

For example, the 111 kg professional football player Micah Parsons could not even move a 17-year-old sumo.

Additionally, the 6’2″ basketball king Stephen Curry couldn’t move a sumo wrestler, despite the sumo wearing socks on a floor.

While Musk is known for his audacious claims, he is simply not an athlete and this particular boast has been met with widespread scepticism. Sports fans and commentators have taken to social media to express their amusement. In the end, without concrete evidence, Musk’s claim remains an entertaining but highly dubious anecdote.