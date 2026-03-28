First-Round Chaos! Lance Gibson Jr.’s Elbows and Knees End Chase Hooper’s Night – UFC Seattle Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
First-Round Chaos! Lance Gibson Jr.'s Elbows and Knees End Chase Hooper's Night - UFC Seattle Highlights

Lance Gibson Jr. scored a highlight-reel knockout against Chase Hooper to notch his first victory inside the Octagon at UFC Seattle.

After successfully defending Hooper’s first takedown attempt, Gibson Jr. found himself backed against the fence and trying to fend off another takedown. As the two separated, Gibson Jr. blasted Hooper with an elbow out of nowhere with just over two minutes left in the opening round.

Hooper immediately crumbled, prompting Gibson Jr. to turn up the heat and chase a finish.

As Hooper shot for a desperation takedown, he ate a series of knees to the face, putting him down on the mat, and prompting the referee to step in and call for the stoppage.

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Official Result: Lance Gibson Jr. def. Chase Hooper via TKO (elbow and knees) at 2:56 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Chase Hooper vs. Lance Gibson Jr. at UFC Seattle:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

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