Former Bellator and ONE Championship welterweight titleholder Ben Askren filled in for the UFC 252 bound Daniel Cormier on the latest episode of ‘DC & Helwani’ with hilarious results.

Askren brought in UFC featherweight Chase Hooper to help play a joke on the veteran MMA reporter Ariel Helwani. Hooper quickly walks into and out of shot before Askren manages to convince Helwani that the 145lb prospect is not Hooper and is in fact his son who was born when Askren was just 16-years-old. It’s not until about 30 minutes later ‘Funky’ reveals the prank and to a very shocked Helwani – check out the full video below…