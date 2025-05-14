Ex-UFC Champion Holly Holm Signs with Jake Paul, Returns to the Boxing Ring on June 28

Holly Holm is headed back to the world of boxing.

On Wednesday, the former UFC bantamweight champion announced that she has signed with Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions and will make her official return to the ring on June 28.

“I’m excited to partner with Most Valuable Promotions and return to the boxing ring,” said Holm in a press release Wednesday. “This new chapter is going to be an exciting journey, and I’m looking forward to the challenge. Coming full circle back to boxing. I’ve spent most of my MMA career at 135 pounds, and now I have the opportunity to make my boxing debut at that weight. With boxing titles in three higher weight classes under my belt, I’m eager to pursue a fourth title in a new division.”

Holm will face Yolanda Vega (10-9) as part of the Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. undercard inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, marking her first time in the boxing ring since May 2013 when she was a reigning IBF and WBF world champion. She also held WBAN, WBC, NABF, GBU, WBA, IFBA, and WIBA gold throughout her career. In 2022, she was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

Holm is perhaps best known for scoring one of, if not the biggest, upsets in UFC history, KO’ing Ronda Rousey in November 2015, ending Rousey’s dominant run over the bantamweight division, and claiming her first UFC title.

Overall, ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ went 8-7 with one no-contest inside the Octagon. Along the way, she faced some of the biggest names in women’s MMA history, including former and current world champions like Miesha Tate, Valentina Shevchenko, Cris Cyborg, Amanda Nunes, Raquel Pennington, and Kayla Harrison.