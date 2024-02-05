Holly Holm welcomes rematch fight with Amanda Nunes in shocking UFC return: ‘I have all the respect for her’

Former undisputed bantamweight champion, Holly Holm may be pre-occupied with a pivotal clash against the debuting, Kayla Harrison at UFC 300 in April, however, the Albuquerque native claims she would be more than willing to welcome prior-foe, Amanda Nunes back to the Octagon in a rematch if the Brazilian makes good on a rumored comeback.

Holm, the current number five ranked bantamweight contender, is slated to make her return to the Octagon at UFC 300 in April, taking on former two-time PFL lightweight tournament victor and two-time Olympic gold medalist, Harrison in the latter’s first venture to the Octagon.

Sidelined since she headlined a UFC Apex facility card against recent vacant title chaser, Mayra Bueno Silva, former champion, Holm saw an initial ninja choke submission loss to the Brazilian overturned to an official ‘No Contest’ after the former tested positive for ritalinic acid.

Holly Holm welcomes rematch fight with Amanda Nunes

And ahead of her massive bantamweight fight with Harrison at UFC 300 – which Holm insisted must take place at that weight limit, the boxing Hall of Fame inductee claimed she would be interested in fighting Bahia veteran, Nunes, if she makes good on a return to the Octagon – which she hinted at last month.

“[Amanda] Nunes [may come back to the UFC],” Holly Holm told MMA Fighting. “That was even one of the things I thought when they [the UFC] were like, ‘We’ve got a fight for you, trust me, we’ve just got to see. I wonder if it would be like she’d have to at least have one fight before [she earned a title fight] if she came back and at one point, my coach and I were like, ‘No, probably not.’”

“I didn’t think anything and then it was like, ‘Did you see something about Nunes maybe coming back?’ I thought about it too, but I don’t know,” Holly Holm explained. “I do think that she’s enjoying time off. She was pretty active in being a double champion and all that. I have all the respect for her in this sport. Another fighter that’s fought the top girls. You really can’t take anything away from Amanda.”

