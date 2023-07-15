Ahead of her own return tonight in the main event of UFC Vegas 77, former bantamweight champion, Holly Holm has stressed that former foe and former two-weight champion, Amanda Nunes has no fear toward former gold holder, Julianna Peña – in the wake of her retirement last month.

Holm, a former undisputed bantamweight champion, returns to the Octagon for the second time this year, headlining against surging Brazilian grappler, Mayra Bueno Silva – attempting to land her second consecutive victory following a unanimous decision win over Russian veteran, Yana Santos at UFC Fight Night San Antonio back in March.

As for Nunes, the Bahia native headlined UFC 288 back in June against common-foe, Irene Aldana, defeating the Mexican in a one-sided unanimous decision win to defend her bantamweight crown – before announcing her retirement from competition with immediate effect.

And in the aftermath of Nunes’ decision to walk away from the sport, Washington native, Peña claimed that the Brazilian was fearful of defeat against her, claiming she skirted a championship trilogy rubber match.

Holly Holm defends Amanda Nunes’ decision to retire following UFC 288

However, as far as Albuquerque veteran, Holly Holm is concerned, Nunes’ decision to retire was not influenced by an apparent fear of ex-champion, Peña.

“(Amanda) Nunes didn’t retire because she’s scared of (Julianna) Peña,” Holly Holm told MMA Fighting ahead of UFC Vegas 77. “We all know that. But Peña beat Nunes fair and square. Who knows what was going on. I’m not trying to take away from Peña at all. She went in and she won that night, so I take nothing away from that, but Nunes is not scared of Peña.”

15-6 as a professional, Holm, the current number three ranked bantamweight contender, became just the second bantamweight champion in the history of the UFC back in December 2015, knocking out inaugural champion, Ronda Rousey with a brutal second round high-kick KO in Australia.