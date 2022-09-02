Comedian Shane Gillis shares a hilarious Nate Diaz street fight story with Marvin Vettori

Nate Diaz was involved in a comical street fight incident along with Marvin Vettori, according to comedian Shane Gillis.

Coming off a loss to the reigning UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards in his last outing at UFC 263 in Jun. 2021, Diaz is slated to take on the rising prospect Khamzat Chimaev in the headlining bout of UFC 279 on Sep. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ahead of the highly-awaited matchup, a hilarious story about the fan-favorite Diaz was revealed by Gillis.

Shane Gillis shares a comical Nate Diaz street fight story

Gillis, who had just recorded his appearance on the popular Joe Rogan Experience podcast with Joe Rogan, linked up with Diaz after the show. He recounted the scenes that transpired after hanging out with Diaz.

“We walked outside and he front kicked a stranger,” Gillis said. “He got into a fight with a stranger immediately. Everybody that comes up, he’s like, ‘let’s get a picture, yeah, f**k you,’ and all that. Then, one dude walked up that was jacked and Nate Diaz, just immediately was like, ‘yo, you want to run up on us?’ As soon as Nate called him out, obviously, the dude was like, ‘what’s up?’ Nate was immediately like, ‘what’s up?’ Then his boys jumped in and pulled him apart. While they are pulling him apart, he threw a front kick. He connected on this dude’s hip. He just flew everywhere.”

Gillis reported that Marvin Vettori was involved as well

Former middleweight title challenger Marvin Vettori is scheduled to take on the former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in the co-main event of UFC Paris this Saturday at Accor Arena, in the promotion’s debut in France.

Gillis reported that Vettori was with them as well, and cautioned the rest of the crew.

“Marvin Vettori was with us also, who’s a middleweight beast. He was with us like, ‘don’t f**k with me.’”