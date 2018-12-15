Highlights: Vicious Body Shot Kicks Off UFC on FOX 31

The UFC rolled into Milwaukee for the last-ever UFC on FOX event tonight (Sat., December 15, 2018) from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. A vicious body shot got the event started right.

Kevin Lee and Al Iaquinta are set to meet for lightweight high stakes in the main event, but the action kicked off early on the preliminary card. Light heavyweight Mike Rodriguez met Adam Milstead in the second fight of the Fight Pass-aired prelims.

The fight didn’t last long, as Rodriguez came out smoking. He landed several big punches early, but he ended the fight with something else. Landing a vicious knee to the body in the first round, Rodriguez finished Milstead with brutal efficiency.

Watch it here: