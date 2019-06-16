Highlights: Tyson Fury Destroys Tom Schwarz With Nasty Barrage

Spread the word!













Earlier tonight (Sat. June 15, 2019) boxing lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury returned to the ring.

Fury took on undefeated German prospect Tom Schwarz in the main event of the ESPN+ event from the MGM Grand Garden Arena. In the first round, Fury felt out Schwarz with a few jabs and moved around the ring. However, the second round was a different story.

“The Gypsy King” turned up the offense, and was able to batter Schwarz, dropping him to a knee. Afterward, Fury moved in for the kill, putting him away with seconds left in the round.

Check out the finish here:

After the fight, Fury also sang a song for his wife in front of the jam-packed MGM Grand crowd: