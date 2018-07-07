Highlights: Anthony Pettis Taps Michael Chiesa At Insane UFC 226

This evening’s (Sat., July 7, 2018) UFC 226 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, had a massive amount of hype to live up to as the most anticipated UFC pay-per-view (PPV) of the year.

Following awesome finishes by Paulo Costa and Khalil Rountree Jr., lightweights Anthony Pettis and Michael Chiesa went to war in a bad blood-filled battle after “Maverick” missed weight and declared he was moving up to 170 pounds after the fight.

Many thought Chiesa would defeat former champion “Showtime” with his smothering top game, and for a part of the first round, that transpired. But Pettis was able to mitigate any serious damage on the ground, landing some solid shots and tripping Chiesa towards the end of the first frame:

There's some serious bad blood in this one ..#UFC226 pic.twitter.com/A4eg5eiZkI — UFC (@ufc) July 8, 2018

But in the second frame, however, it was all Pettis, as he rocked Chiesa with a pinpoint straight right that dropped him, following with a perhaps ill-advised guillotine that Chiesa escaped only to see Pettis lock up a tight triangle-armbar for another patented “Showtime” submission when “Maverick” tapped:

PETTIS TAPS CHIESA! PETTIS TAPS CHIESA! We are off to one CRAZY start at #UFC226! pic.twitter.com/yKddRo8FjS — UFC (@ufc) July 8, 2018