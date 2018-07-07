Highlights: Paulo Costa Knocks Out Uriah Hall In UFC 226 War

The featured preliminary-card bout between fast-rising middleweight Paulo Costa and veteran Uriah Hall promised to be one of the hardest-hitting affairs on tonight’s (Sat., July 7, 2018) blockbuster UFC 226 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

And it did not fail to deliver.

With bad blood between the two fighters and intensity at a feverish pitch, the animosity was only ramped up to an all-new level when Costa blasted Hall with two low blows in the opening round.

That didn’t stop the fight from becoming an all-out war, however, as Hall repeatedly landed his accurate, snapping jab as Costa cut off his angles and worked his body with relentless pressure:

Hall then landed a somewhat uncharacteristic takedown that Costa quickly recovered from:

Hall dropped Costa with a punch to the temple, but the hulking Brazilian slugger persevered to continue landing crushing body shots, opening up the opportunity for him to finish “Primetime” with a monstrous uppercut, ending one of UFC 226’s best fights so far:

OHHHHH MYYYY!!! COSTA FINISHES HALL OFF after a CRAZY back and forth exchange! Wow!!!#UFC226 pic.twitter.com/Xnn8A3F6i3 — UFC (@ufc) July 8, 2018