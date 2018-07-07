Highlights: Khalil Rountree Shocks With Crushing KO Of Gokhan Saki

On the heels of Paulo Costa’s huge knockout win over Uriah Hall, the proposed striking war between Khalil Rountree and Gokhan Saki in the opening main card bout of tonight’s (Sat., July 7, 2018) UFC 226 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, had some big shoes to fill.

Facing one of the best kickboxers in history, Rountree filled those kicks and then some.

Not fearing the Turkish champion’s stand-up game, Rountree fired a picturesque left down the pipe that rocked Saki early in the first round and patiently followed to score by far his biggest win while getting the UFC 226 main card started with a huge bang.

Watch it here: