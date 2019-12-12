Henry Cejudo Willing To Leave MMA If Money Isn’t Good Enough

Spread the word!













Henry Cejudo is more than willing to leave the world of mixed martial arts (MMA) if the money isn’t right.

Cejudo is currently the UFC’s flyweight and bantamweight champion of the world. He is one of the few fighters in MMA history who have held two separate titles at once. As such, he’d like to be paid accordingly. Speaking to MMA Fighting, Cejudo noted he has accomplished everything he wanted to in MMA. Now, he’s in the fight game for the money. (H/T BJPenn.com)

“I’m in this game for 100 percent money. I’m in this to make money. I’m not in this for another championship, I’m not in this for another belt. My motivation — I’ve accomplished everything that I’ve wanted to accomplish. There’s only one thing that’s missing. That’s a whole bunch of zeroes behind me competing and entertaining a bunch of people. That’s it,” Cejudo said. “I’m ok with walking away. I’m ok with leaving the sport if I have to.”

Cejudo is currently nursing an injury and will likely not return until sometime in the first quarter of 2020. Before that happens, Cejudo wants to sit down with UFC president Dana White and talk about his compensation.

“I do have a number in mind, but that’s between me and my boss. Like I said before, I respect Dana White, I respect what they’ve done, the organization. I’m very grateful for what they’ve done and everything, but this is a financial thing for me. If we just can’t come to terms, then best of luck to both divisions, and a bunch of silver medalists and bronze medalists can fight for the belts,” Cejudo said.

“I’m good, man. I’m a smart guy, I do public speaking. I want to get into real estate. I want to get into a bunch of other things. My life doesn’t just revolve around fighting. I want to do so many other things. There’s a whole other aspect of Triple C and Henry Cejudo.”

Do you think Cejudo will ultimately leave MMA due to financial reasons?