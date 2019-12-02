Henry Cejudo Hits Out At Jose Aldo, Declares Himself ‘Real’ King Of Rio

Spread the word!













UFC flyweight and bantamweight champ Henry Cejudo is preparing to make his return to the Octagon in early 2020.

Cejudo comes off a TKO win over Marlon Moraes to capture the vacant 135-pound strap. Now, Cejudo rules two weight divisions, but admits he’s more fond of bantamweight as he’s reluctant to make the struggling weight cut to 125 pounds again. In the meantime, as he recovers from shoulder surgeries, former featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo is cutting down to bantamweight.

Aldo will face Moraes in his divisional debut at UFC 245 on December 14. Cejudo and Aldo have been poking at each other over the past several months, potentially laying the foundation for an eventual clash. Taking to Instagram, Cejudo posted a photo of himself with his two titles in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. In the caption, Cejudo declared himself the “real” king of Rio.

“The Real King of Rio is here! 🇧🇷 #bendtheknee @josealdojunioroficial“

Aldo had a two-fight win streak snapped by Alexander Volkanovski at 145 pounds. It may ultimately prove to have been Aldo’s last fight at featherweight, as “Scarface” sets his sights on another division, against a two-weight world champion.

Do you think a fight between Cejudo and Aldo will ever materialize?