Henry Cejudo may be calling it quits once again after coming up short in his return to the Octagon on Saturday night.

‘Triple C’ fell short in his bantamweight title bid at UFC 288, dropping a debatable split decision to reigning 135-pound champion Aljamain Sterling. Following the contest, Cejudo spoke with Joe Rogan inside the Octagon where he admitted to feeling confused, not only about the decision, but about his future in the sport.

“Yeah, I mean it was close, but Aljamain did his job. He got the victory,” Cejudo said. “It sucks [because] I hate losing, but it’s also been three years and I just don’t know where to take it from here Joe. I’m a little confused right now. It’s like Ricky Bobby. If I’m not first, I’m last. If I can’t beat Aljo… My biggest goal was to go up to 145 pounds. If I can’t get the victory over [Sterling], I just don’t know where that puts me.”

Asked if Saturday night’s main event would be his last appearance inside the Octagon, Henry Cejudo was non-committal, suggesting that he needed to think about his future before making an emotional decision.

“I think we go back and think about it. Like I said, if I’m not first, I’m last,” Cejudo continued. “I want to talk to Dana, but I gotta talk to my wife. Who knows. This may be the last of me in the Octagon.”

Henry Cejudo Speaks on Potential Retirement at Post-Fight Press Event

Appearing at the UFC 288 post-fight press conference, Henry Cejudo was still understandably dejected following his defeat. Asked by a media member if he had any more thoughts on retirement during the minutes it took him to go from the cage to backstage, ‘Triple C’ was once again uncertain about his future, but expressed a strong desire to spend more time with his daughter.

He also revealed that he and his wife are currently expecting their second child, something that will undoubtedly play into his decision once he makes it.

“I don’t know, man. I gotta lay back. My wife’s pregnant, we’re getting ready to have another kid and even these last two to three months, not being able to give my kid that attention… I’m a good father,” Cejudo said. “I love spending time with my kid. I love playing with them and it’s just cutting weight, not holding her. Kind of neglecting that. Having a lot of my training partners play with her. A lot of you people don’t give a f*ck, but my time with my kid means the world to me, especially the fact that I have another on the way.”

If Henry Cejudo chooses to retire, he will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the most successful competitors in the history of the sport. As an Olympic gold medalist, ‘Triple C’ is already part of an elite group of world-class athletes. Matched with his status a two-division UFC champion, Cejudo is an undeniable icon in combat sports and should be recognized as such.