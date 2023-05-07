Conor McGregor took a dig at fellow former two-division champion Henry Cejudo following Saturday night’s UFC 288 main event.

‘Triple C’ came up short in his quest to become a three-time champion, suffering a closely-contested split decision loss to the reigning 135-pound king, Aljamain Sterling. Following the announcement, Conor McGregor took to Twtter in order to take a shot at the Olympic gold medalist.

“Easiest money I’ve ever made. Not a scratch on Aljo! Congrats Funkmaster! Good little fighter is Henry but give it a rest with these agendas all the time. The guy is sub 20 fights in his career. His little feints an all ahaha omg please teach me mastermind lol. Done the splits like a stripper and got dumped on his ass he did hahaha oh lord it’s tasty, @ProperWhiskey,” McGregor tweeted.

Conor McGregor Had Aljamain Sterling Up Four Rounds to One at UFC 288

While the bout was incredibly close with some suggesting Henry Cejudo did enough to dethrone ‘Funk Master’, the majority of fans online appeared to agree with the decision, as does Conor McGregor who revealed in another social media post that he had Sterling winning the bout 4-1, or 49-46.

Walking out of his third UFC title defense with gold still wrapped around his waist, Aljamain Sterling will now turn his attention to No. 2 ranked contender Sean O’Malley. Following Saturday night’s main event, O’Malley stepped inside the Octagon for a heated face off with ‘Funk Master’ that nearly got out of hand. During their profanity-laced exchange, the two men appeared to agree on a September setting for their highly anticipated bantamweight title fight.

While it won’t be September, Conor McGregor is also slated for a fall return to the Octagon as he is expected to square off with high-octane lightweight striker ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler. Before the two men strap on the four-ounce gloves, they will coach opposite one another on the 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter, set to begin airing later this month.