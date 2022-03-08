Henry Cejudo has offered his assistance to Jorge Masvidal, after ’Gamebred’ lost to Colby Covington

Masvidal was outclassed by ‘Chaos’ everywhere the fight went at UFC 272. He was most notably at a disadvantage when the fight went down to the ground or on the cage. Covington’s pace and the way he was able to use his strength while grappling to his advantage was just too much for ‘Street Jesus’. The fight wasn’t particularly close, and Covington was able to dominate all five rounds and coasted to a win.

Cejudo wants to train Masvidal so he can keep his distance around the outside of his opponent. This way he is not getting into firefights with other fighters who have good standup.

“What I would do with ‘Gamebred’ is, you would want to make him more of a technical fighter,” Cejudo said on The Triple C & Schmo Show. “Sometimes he gets into these flurries. He’s too smart. If I was to help him out it would be with his distance game. Keeping him at borders, like never allow anybody to get into the upper cutter-hook range and things of that nature, slipping through, going over the areas of concentration in wrestling, different little tricks because remember, I fought. Wrestling and MMA wrestling, it is different and people need to realize.” (H/T MMAJunkie)

Cejudo is one of the most decorated wrestlers in UFC history. He was able to capture both the bantamweight title and the flyweight title. He also was able to capture the gold medal at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. ‘Triple C’ wants to share his knowledge of the wrestling game with Masvidal, who Cejudo has a ton of respect for.

“There are things you can slip out of, and there’s things you really gotta defend, but you cannot get into these scramble positions like he did with Colby, which eventually exhausted him. I think I would help out ‘Gamebred’ a lot. I like ‘Gamebred’ even though we stopped talking due to our management firms with Ali [Abdelaziz] and Abraham [Kawa]. I’ve always had so much love for that dude. But my door will always be open for ‘Gamebred’ if he decides to rejuvenate his career. I believe I can help him tremendously.”

If Masvidal can get his wrestling and grappling in check, he would still be one of the most elite fighters in the game. Masvidal has fantastic stand up, but his grappling has been what has held him back in the past.

Would you like to see Henry Cejudo train Jorge Masvidal?

